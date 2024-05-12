Rangers Demand Celtic Action After James Tavernier Targeted By Missiles And 'Lucky' To Avoid Injury

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Rangers have called on Celtic to work with cops to weed out themissile thugs who targeted Ibrox skipper James Tavernier, Azernewsreports, citing Daily Mail.

Play was halted during Saturday's Scottish Premiershiptitle-decider at Parkhead as a number of objects rained down onTavernier as he went to take a corner. The Gers defender spokebriefly with referee Willie Collum, who took the objects and placedthem by the side of the pitch. Now Ibrox chiefs have demandedaction after claiming their captain was lucky to avoid a seriousinjury during the 2-1 derby defeat at Celtic Park.

A Rangers spokesperson said:“Not for the first time atParkhead, a Rangers player was targeted with several missiles, andis extremely lucky not to have left the stadium with a seriousinjury. Rangers have raised the matter with Celtic, and we expectthem to assist Police Scotland with their enquiries, which weunderstand have begun.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said:“We are aware of itemsthrown during the match at Parkhead on Saturday, 11 May 2024 into the matter are ongoing.”

Saturday's shameful scenes were the latest in a string ofmissile incidents that have blighted recent Old Firm meetings bosses hit out after last month's 3-3 draw at Ibrox wasmarred by a bottle-throwing object following Matt O'Riley'spenalty.

Follow Record Sport on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram for allof the up-to-the minute breaking news, video, and audio on theSPFL, the Scotland national team, and beyond. You can also followour dedicated Celtic podcast page and sign up to our newsletters tomake sure you never miss a beat throughout the season.

We've also entered the world of WhatsApp with our Celticcommunity up and running. Follow NOW to get the latest breakingnews and transfer gossip from Parkhead directly to your phone.