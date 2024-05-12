Students To Benefit From DYD Program: Prof. Qayyum

He was speaking during an interaction session hosted for Prof. Geeta Singh (Director at the Centre for Professional Development in Higher Education, University of Delhi) by Govt. College for Women, M.A. Road, Srinagar. Prof. Geeta spoke about the role of higher educational institutions in women empowerment in the light of NEP-2020.

Principal of the host college, Prof. Ruhi Jan Kanth, senior officials from Cluster University Srinagar including InCharge Dean Academic Affairs, Dr. Deeba Sarmad; Controller of Examinations, Dr. Khurshid Ahmad Mir; Dean Sciences, Dr. Naseer Hussain Shah and Dean Commerce & Management, Dr. G. M. Lone were present on the occasion. Faculty members of the college attended the session organised by Women's Studies Centre led by its Convener Dr. Abina Habib.

In her address, Prof. Geeta said,“NEP-2020 acknowledges the importance of gender equality and recognizes that education is a powerful catalyst for change. By prioritizing girls' education and creating an inclusive learning environment, this policy aims to break down barriers and promote equal opportunities for all.”

Speaking on the occasion, Vice Chancellor, Prof. Qayyum Husain said Cluster University Srinagar envisions a bespoke curriculum for each student, with the right balance of knowledge and skills.“Students would be encouraged to design their academic and skill-based learning paths and become well-rounded professionals with strong human values. Given the pool of resources we have in our constituent colleges, Cluster University is well-suited to offer a combination of subjects to the students, providing them with unlimited learning and growth options,” he added.

