War Update: 26 Combat Engagements, Ukraine's Aviation Launches 7 Strikes On Enemy

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Over the past day, 26 combat engagements took place at the front. Aviation of the Armed Forces of Ukraine launched seven strikes on enemy positions.

This is stated in the report by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine published on Facebook .

"The Defense Forces of Ukraine continue to hold defense in the east and south of Ukraine, carry out the offensive operation in Melitopol direction and offensive actions in Bakhmut direction, destroy the enemy, liberate the temporarily occupied territories step by step, gain a foothold on the reached boundaries. Over the past day, 26 combat engagements took place," reads the report.

The enemy launched two missile strikes, 57 airstrikes, more than 50 MLRS attacks on the positions of Ukrainian troops and civilian objects across the country. As a result of Russian terrorist attacks, unfortunately, civilians were killed and wounded. Private residential buildings, a civilian hospital, two civilian enterprises and other infrastructure objects were destroyed and damaged.

Airstrikes were launched on Popivka in Chernihiv region; Bolohivka, Kruhliakivka in Kharkiv region; Novoselivske, Nadiya, Novoyehorivka, Nevske in Luhansk region; Yampolivka, Siversk, Spirne, Vesele, Andriyivka, Kostiantynivka, Pivnichne, Toretsk, Avdiyivka, Kurakhove, Vodiane, Novomykhailivka, Urozhayne, Staromayorske in Donetsk region; Novodanylivka in Zaporizhzhia region; Mykolayivka, Burhunka, Olhivka in Kherson region.

More than 110 settlements in Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions came under artillery fire.

In the area of responsibility of the North operational-strategic group of troops in Volyn and Polissia directions, the operational situation remains without significant changes.

In Sivershchyna and Slobozhanshchyna directions, the enemy maintains a military presence in the border areas, conducts active subversive activities to prevent the redeployment of our troops to threatening directions, and increases the density of mine-explosive barriers along the state border in Belgorod region.

The enemy did not conduct offensive (assault) actions in the area of responsibility of the Khortytsia operational-strategic group of troops in Kupyansk and Lyman directions.

In Bakhmut direction, Ukrainian defenders successfully repelled enemy attacks in the areas of Hryhorivka, Klishchiyivka, and Andriyivka settlements in Donetsk region.

In the area of responsibility of the Tavria operational-strategic group of troops in Avdiyivka direction, the defense forces repelled an enemy attack in the area of Pervomayske, Donetsk region.

In Maryinka direction, the enemy conducted unsuccessful offensive actions near Maryinka in Donetsk region, where the invaders made 13 unsuccessful attempts to knock Ukrainian units out of their positions over the past day.

In Shakhtarske direction, our defenders successfully repelled an enemy attack in the area of Rivnopil in Donetsk region.

In Zaporizhzhia direction, the enemy tried to restore the lost position near Robotyne but failed.

The Defense Forces of Ukraine continue to conduct offensive operation in Melitopol direction, offensive (assault) actions in Bakhmut direction, inflict manpower and equipment losses on the occupying forces, and exhaust the enemy along the entire front line.

In the area of responsibility of the Odesa operational-strategic group of troops in Kherson direction, the defense forces continue to conduct a counter-battery fight, destroy depots and inflict successful damage on the enemy's rear.

Over the past day, Ukraine's aviation launched seven strikes on enemy personnel, weapons and military equipment clusters. Two enemy operational-tactical reconnaissance UAVs were destroyed.

Missile units hit an enemy command post, S-300 anti-aircraft missile system, and six enemy artillery systems.