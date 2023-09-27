Update: 114 Killed, More Than 200 Wounded In Iraq Fire

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) BAGHDAD, Sept 27 (NNN-NINA) – Up to 114 people were killed and more than 200 injured, in a huge wedding hall fire, in the town of al-Hamdaniya, in Iraq's northern province of Nineveh, Governor of Nineveh, Najm al-Jubouri, told reporters today.

The fire broke out last night, in the al-Haytham Wedding Hall, in the town of al-Hamdaniya, 35 km south-east of the provincial capital, Mosul, the Iraqi Civil Defence was quoted as saying.

It said that, initial reports indicated that fireworks were used during the celebration, which may have caused the fire.

The building was covered with highly flammable materials, which accelerated the fire that led to the collapse of part of the building. An investigation was launched into the incident.

The Health Ministry spokesman, Sayf al-Badr, said, the situation is under control and that the health ministry is following the incident closely.

A statement by his media office said that, Prime Minister, Mohammed Shia' al-Sudani made a phone call to the Nineveh governor, to learn about the situation and ordered the interior and health ministers to support the affected people.

"We are following the tragic developments in the town of al-Hamdaniya, following the painful accident that caused a number of victims and injuries," Parliament Speaker, Mohammed al-Halbousi, said in a tweet.


