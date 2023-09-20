Foodfety Testing Market Size Is Set To Reachd 37.5 Billion By 2031 | Bureau Veritas, Eurofins Scientific

Food Safety Testing Market

The growing population, rise in incidence of food frauds, the growing economically motivated adulteration (EMA) owing to high competition.

The global Food Safety Testing Industry was valued at $18.7 billion in 2021 and is estimated to generate $37.5 billion by 2031, witnessing a CAGR of 7.2% from 2021 to 2031. The report offers a detailed analysis of changing market trends, top segments, key investment pockets, value chain, regional landscape, and competitive scenario.

Food fraud is committed when food is deliberately altered for financial gains with the intention of deceiving consumers. The food standards agency (FSA) specifies two main types of food frauds namely, sale of food that is unfit and another fraud includes potentially harmful foods with deliberate mis-description of ingredients or composition. Increase in economically motivated adulteration (EMA) owing to high competition and rise in incidence of food frauds in the country, is the prime factor that boosts the growth of the U.S. food safety testing market during the forecast period.

The report analyzes these key players of the global food safety testing market. These players have adopted varistrategies such as expansion, new product launches, partnerships, and others to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the industry. The report is helpful in determining the business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and developments by every market player.

The food sample must undergo a number of tests, including those for food allergens, food chemicals, food contact tests, food contaminants, nutritional analysis & testing, GMOs, melamine contamination, microbiological tests, spiral plating for bacterial count, and others, to ensure that the food product is safe tends to be one of the food safety testing market trends to seek clients faith across the globe. Since each test is different and complex in nature, well-equipped laboratories with effective human, technological, and material resources are needed to execute such tests on every food sample.

The growing population, rise in disposable income of consumers, rise in incidence of food frauds, the growing economically motivated adulteration (EMA) owing to high competition, and enhanced food safety testing drive the food safety testing market growth. However, a lack of necessary infrastructure for food safety control in the developing or poor nations, and a lack of communication between players in food safety testing market and their clients hinders the global market growth.

Regional Analysis:

By region, North America held the largest share in 2021 i.e., $6,830.4 million in 2021, and is expected to reach $13,339.2 million by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 6.9% during the forecast period, as the U.S. dominates the regional market for food safety testing due to the country's high demand for food safety equipment. By offering specific product lines and higher-quality workmanship along with cutting-edge marketing and manufacturing techniques, the manufacturers of food safety testing equipment are expected to attempt to recapture the North American market. The increase in disposable income in Canada is expected to cause the demand for food safety testing in the area to grow. In the U.S. each year, foodborne infections are thought to cause 9.4 million cases and 1351 fatalities, according to MDPI.

North America to dominate the market by 2031

Based on region, the market in North America was the largest in 2021, accounting for more than one-third of the global food safety testing market and is likely to dominate in terms of revenue in 2031. This is due to the prevalence of public health burden of foodborne illnesses in the state of Mississippi (MS). The market in Asia-Pacific, however, is likely to show the fastest CAGR of 7.7% during the forecast period. This is due to the increase in disposable income of consumers and the high demand for effective food safety testing. The prevalence of improper usage of pesticide in developing countries such as India and China are expected to contribute to the growth of the food safety testing market.

By food tested, processed food segment was the highest revenue contributor in 2021 i.e., $6,430.4 million in 2021, and is expected to reach $12,990 million by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 7.3% during the forecast period. Many chemicals are routinely added to processed foods to extend their shelf life and improve flavor & scent. However, the major food producers frequently include a number of food additives that are bad for health and are prohibited by the FDA to improve the food product. Food additives are substances that are added to food to enhance flavor, color, and shelf life. In addition, food additives are used in food processing to alter the taste, consistency, and packaging of the meal.

Based on technology, the PCR-based assay segment grabbed the highest share of nearly half of the overall food safety testing market in 2021 and is projected to maintain its dominance in 2031. Moreover, the same segment is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 7.6% from 2021 to 2031. Polymerase chain reaction technology is used by the agricultural biotechnology sector at varistages of the product development

