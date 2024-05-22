Azerbaijan, Turkiye Discuss Military Cooperation Prospects

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



Fatime Letifova Read more

The Azerbaijan Defence Minister, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov,met with the delegation led by the Commander of the Turkish LandForces, Army General Selçuk Bayraktaroğlu, who is on an officialvisit to Azerbaijan, Azernews reports.

Before the meeting, the Turkish delegation visited the graves ofthe National Leader of the Azerbaijani people, Heydar Aliyev, andprominent ophthalmologist, academician Zarifa Aliyeva, in the Alleyof Honour, as well as the Alley of Shehids (Martyrs) and TurkishMartyrs' Cemetery. The guests laid wreaths and flowers and honouredtheir blessed memory.

The Minister of Defence, Colonel General Z. Hasanov, receivedthe Turkish delegation. The Defence Minister welcomed the guestsand expressed his satisfaction with seeing them in Azerbaijan. TheMinister noted that relations between Azerbaijan and Türkiye arebased on friendly and fraternal relations. He spoke about thepositive results of the reforms held in the Azerbaijani Army underthe leadership of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan,Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Ilham Aliyev.

Army General S. Bayraktaroğlu expressed his gratitude for thehospitality shown. He emphasised that such meetings are importantfor the development of military cooperation between the twofraternal countries.

The meeting also discussed the development prospects of cooperationin the military, the military-technical field, and regionalsecurity issues.

Then the Turkish delegation met with the First Deputy Ministerof Defence – Chief of the General Staff of the Azerbaijan Army,Colonel General Karim Valiyev, and the Advisor to the Minister ofDefence, Colonel General Bakhtiyar Ersay.

The meetings at the General Staff of the Azerbaijan Army expressedsatisfaction with the current state of Azerbaijani-Turkish militarycooperation based on mutual trust and support.

During the official visit, the Turkish guests visited theheadquarters of the Land Forces. A welcome ceremony was held at theheadquarters of the Land Forces. The visitors passed along theguard of honour. The national anthems of Azerbaijan and Türkiyewere played, and the Book of Honour was signed in accordance withthe protocol.

The Deputy Minister of Defence – Commander of the Land Forces,Lieutenant General Hikmat Mirzayev, met with the Turkishdelegation.

At the meeting, the importance of conducting joint militaryexercises for the purpose of increasing the professionalism of theservicemen from both fraternal countries, as well as exchangingmutual experience, was emphasised, and detailed views wereexchanged on a range of other issues.

<p></p>