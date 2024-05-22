Azerbaijan's Ombudsman Office, ICRC Organise Seminar In Masalli District

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



A seminar on "Practical aspects of the protection of the rightsof special categories of persons within the framework ofinternational humanitarian law" was held at the Southern RegionalCentre of the Ombudsman in the city of Masalli, jointly organisedby the Office of the Commissioner for Human Rights (Ombudsman) ofthe Republic of Azerbaijan and the representative office of theInternational Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) in Azerbaijan, Azernews reports.

Employees of law enforcement agencies and relevant stateinstitutions, including the structural divisions of thoseinstitutions, participated in the event organised to improve thequality of professional development in the field of human rightswithin the framework of "Human Rights Month".

At the event, the head of the Office of the Ombudsman, AydınSafikhanli, and the head of the ICRC Representation in Azerbaijan,Dragana Kojic, made an opening speech and emphasised the featuresof the protection of the rights of various population groups at thelevel of international humanitarian law.

Later, local and international trainers spoke on various topicalissues and discussed with the participants the institutionalisationof the application of international humanitarian law and the roleof national institutions.

At the seminar, in addition to ICRC experts, Rashid Rumzadeh,deputy head of the Ombudsman Office, Mugalib Mahmudov, head of thelegal education sector, and Aydan Talibova, chief adviser of thatsector, discussed "The detention mandate and activities of theOmbudsman Office in the context of international humanitarian lawand national legislation", "The missing Ombudsman Office activitiesin the field of support for fallen families", "the Convention onthe Rights of Persons with Disabilities" and activities of theOmbudsman Office to support landmine victims" were presented.

The questions of the event participants were answered during thesessions, and certificates were presented to them at the end.