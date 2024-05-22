France Declares Support For ICC's Arrest Warrant For Netanyahu

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) The French Foreign Ministry has declared its support for the International Criminal Court's independence and its fight against immunity from prosecution under any circumstances.

In a statement, the ministry supported the International Criminal Court's request for the arrest of Israeli leaders, including Netanyahu and the country's Prime Minister.

Karim Khan, the ICC's chief prosecutor, accused Israeli leaders, including Benjamin Netanyahu, the Prime Minister, and Benny Gantz, the Defense Minister, of“war crimes” and“crimes against humanity” on Monday and demanded their arrest.

This ICC request has been met with both support and opposition from several leaders, including the United States, Israel, and Germany.

Yesterday, Biden, the President of the United States, rejected the arrest warrant for Netanyahu, adding that“whatever this sideshow may be, there's no equivalence between Israel and Hamas. We will always stand by Israel in the face of security threats.”

The ICC's chief prosecutor continues to demand the arrest of Hamas leaders, including Yahya Sinwar, Mohammed al-Zahar, and Ismail Haniyeh.

The ICC prosecutor's statement alleges that Netanyahu and Gantz are accused of indiscriminate killings and targeted attacks against civilians in Gaza.

Meanwhile, Germany has criticized the International Criminal Court's arrest warrant for Israeli leaders as“misguided.”

This comes as, despite international reactions calling for a ceasefire in Gaza, Israeli attacks, supported by the US, continue in Palestinian territories.

According to health authorities in Gaza, since the beginning of Israeli attacks on Gaza, over 35,000 people, including women and children, have lost their lives.

