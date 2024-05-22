'There Will Never Be Another Toni Kroos': Modric Pens Emotional Farewell Message For Midfield Partner

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, May 22 (IANS) Toni Kroos has been running the Real Madrid midfield ever since he joined the club in 2014. Now upon his retirement his favorite partner in crime, Luka Modric has penned an emotional farewell post for the German.

Kroos will be lacing up in Real Madrid colors for one last time when the 34-year old maestro will take the field against Borussia Dortmund on June 2 for the UEFA Champions League final. It will be Madrid's bid to win their 15th CL Trophy and Kroos' 6th (He won 4 with Real Madrid and one with Bayern Munich).

"Having a hard time writing these words. The football world is sad because a historic footballer is leaving, and I admit you, I am also very sad. Man you are a legend of this sport and a legend of Real Madrid.

"I really enjoyed playing by your side. It's truly been an honor to share Real Madrid's center-field with you. You have qualities that make you a unique and special footballer, and there will never be another Toni Kroos.

"Unforgettable European nights, titles, the magic of the Bernabéu....we will never forget this golden time in the club of our lives. You achieved everything but we still have one left, let's go for the 15th. I'll miss you my friend," wrote the Croatian on Instagram.

Following the UCL, Kroos will then travel to Germany to play his final tournament for his national side in the Euros.

'The German Sniper' holds one of the most adverse trophy cabinets in World Football having won almost every trophy that has been made available to him but the European Championship is one that he has never won.