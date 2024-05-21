Google Spent $1.1 Billion To Expand Its Data Center In Finland

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Alimat Aliyeva

Google plans to spend 1 billion euros ($1.1 billion) to expandits main data center in Finland to facilitate the transition togreen energy, Azernews reports.

As a result of the expansion measures, the number of employeeswill increase to 500 this year and next.

The center is located in the city of Hamina on the southern coastof the country. The region offers good opportunities in the fieldof renewable energy.

The tech giant has also signed a joint project with a localutility company to use excess heat generated during operation toheat homes in the area.

This technology, called central heating, is already available insome parts of Northern Europe.