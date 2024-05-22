Azerbaijani Prime Minister To Visit Iran

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



Fatime Letifova Read more

The Prime Minister of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ali Asadov,will visit the Islamic Republic of Iran, Azernews reports.

On May 22, in accordance with the instructions of the Presidentof the Republic of Azerbaijan, the delegation led by Prime MinisterAli Asadov will participate in the official commemoration ceremonyin Tehran dedicated to the tragic deaths of the President of theIslamic Republic of Iran, Ebrahim Raisi, Foreign Minister HosseinAmir Abdollahian, and other accompanying persons in a helicoptercrash.

The delegation includes Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov,members of the working group of the Milli Majlis (Parliament) onAzerbaijan-Iran inter-parliamentary relations, and otherofficials.