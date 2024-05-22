               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Azerbaijani Prime Minister To Visit Iran


5/22/2024 3:09:27 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Azerbaijani Prime Minister To Visit Iran Image
 Fatime Letifova Read more

The Prime Minister of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ali Asadov,will visit the Islamic Republic of Iran, Azernews reports.

On May 22, in accordance with the instructions of the Presidentof the Republic of Azerbaijan, the delegation led by Prime MinisterAli Asadov will participate in the official commemoration ceremonyin Tehran dedicated to the tragic deaths of the President of theIslamic Republic of Iran, Ebrahim Raisi, Foreign Minister HosseinAmir Abdollahian, and other accompanying persons in a helicoptercrash.

The delegation includes Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov,members of the working group of the Milli Majlis (Parliament) onAzerbaijan-Iran inter-parliamentary relations, and otherofficials.

MENAFN22052024000195011045ID1108242971


AzerNews

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search