Ukraine Energy Support Fund Exceeds EUR 438M

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) As of May 21, 2024, the amount of contributions, announced and already transferred to the Ukraine Energy Support Fund, reached more than EUR 438 million.

The relevant statement was made by the Ukrainian Energy Ministry , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“Currently, the amount of contributions to the Energy Support Fund (announced and already transferred) has increased to more than EUR 438 million,” the report states.

According to the ministry, Austria's recently announced contribution to the Fund will be used to restore the energy objects damaged by Russian latest attacks.

It is Austria's second tranche to the Ukraine Energy Support Fund. The first contribution amounted to EUR 10 million. These funds were used to purchase a steam turbine for a combined heat and power plant (CHPP), as well as oil and special-purpose equipment, such as hydraulic lifts, backhoe loaders, drilling rigs and crane systems, car lifts, and a slewing crane.

A reminder that the Austrian Federal Ministry for Climate Action, Environment, Energy, Mobility, Innovation and Technology announced the allocation of another EUR 5 million for the Ukraine Energy Support Fund to restore the country's energy infrastructure damaged by Russian attacks.