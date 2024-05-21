President Of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy Makes Phone Call To President Ilham Aliyev

(MENAFN- AzerNews) On May 21, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy made a phonecall to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, IlhamAliyev.
Azernews reports that during the phone conversation, the headsof state discussed bilateral cooperation issues in regionalsecurity and energy, trade, and other fields.
During the conversation, they noted that relevant instructionswould be given regarding the implementation of joint cooperationprojects between the respective institutions of both countries.
MENAFN21052024000195011045ID1108241435
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.