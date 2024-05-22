(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, May 22 (KUNA) --



1966 -- Kuwait government approved a scholarship program, according to which high-school graduates could apply for scholarships in majors not available in Kuwait.

1976 -- Kuwait Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Salem Al-Sabah signed a decree tasking Ministry of Social Affairs and Labor to supervise the central training center andal state-run training centers and institutes affiliated with other ministries in the country.

2001 -- Kuwait National Assembly approved a bill amending the law of the Court of Ministers.

2002 -- Abdulaziz Al-Nemash, an iconic actor who spent his career impersonating a female character, passed away at age of 71.

2003 -- Dr. Mohammad Al-Souri, a leading researcher and critic, passed away at age of 61.

2011 -- Kuwait Institute for Scientific Research, in cooperation with the US space agency (NASA), conducted an aerial survey for underground water in northern Kuwait.

2017 -- Kuwait Fund for Arab Economic Development (KFAED) signed an agreement with Al-Hussain cancer institute to grant it USD one million to treat Syrian refugees in Jordan.

2020 -- Kuwait National Petroleum Company announced exporting its first petroleum coke shipment from Ahmadi Port.

2021 -- Candidate Obaid Al-Mutairi won the fifth constituency's parliamentary by-elections with 43,810 votes. This came after the constitutional court issued a verdict annulling the membership of Dr. Bader Al-Dahoum in the National Assembly.

2022 -- Kuwait Fund for Arab Economic Development (KFAED) and Argentina signed KD 15.2 million (around USD 49.66 million) loan agreement to fund potable water systems in the provinces of Cordoba and Santa Fe. (end)

bs













MENAFN22052024000071011013ID1108242814