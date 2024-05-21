Albertsons Companies' Portland Division Volunteers With Sleep In Heavenly Peace

(MENAFN- 3BL) Albertsons Companies' Portland Division team had an amazing time volunteering at the Sleep in Heavenly Peace community event in Bend, OR! We helped make beds for children in need and even made 65 foot-long sandwiches to feed over 100 volunteers for lunch. It was a great day of giving back to our community!
See original post on Instagram and read more about Albertsons Companies and our Recipe for Change on our website .
