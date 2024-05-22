Mumbai Hoarding Collapse: Crime Branch Forms SIT To Probe Ghatkopar Incident Leads Searches In Bhavesh Bhinde's House

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Mumbai hoarding collapse: The Mumbai Crime Branch has set up a six-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) to investigate the Ghatkopar hoarding collapse incident.

Newswire ANI reported that the team has started its investigation, searched the residence of the main suspect, Bhavesh Bhinde, and seized important documents.

Bhinde reportedly has seven bank accounts in various banks. The police are probing how Bhinde secured the hoarding contract and the earnings received from it. Additionally, the SIT has documented statements from several officials associated with Bhavesh Bhinde's company read: After Mumbai, hoarding collapses on vehicle near Pune due to strong winds\"Mumbai Crime Branch forms an SIT to probe into the incident. The SIT will now investigate the matter. The SIT comprises 6 officers. The SIT has checked the residence of prime accused Bhavesh Bhinde and seized important documents from there. He has 7 bank accounts in different banks,\" an official statement issued by Mumbai Crime Branch on Wednesday, May 22, read,It further added,“The police are also investigating how Bhinde got the hoarding contract and how much he earned. SIT has also recorded the statements of a few officials in the company of Bhavesh Bhinde.”Also read: Ghatkopar hoarding collapse: Illegal billboard owner Bhavesh Bhide arrested by Mumbai Police from UdaipurEarlier, Mumbai Police registered a case under IPC sections 304, 338, 337, and 34 against owner Bhavesh Bhide and others at Pantnagar police station after the roadside hoarding installed at Ghatkopar area came crashing on May 13. Strong winds caused the collapse of the illegal billboard from which 16 people died and several others suffered injuries Mumbai Police filed a case at Pantnagar police station under IPC sections 304, 338, 337, and 34 against Bhavesh Bhide, the owner, and others read: Mumbai hoarding collapse: Crime Branch forms SIT to probe Ghatkopar incident; leads searches in Bhavesh Bhinde's houseIn the wake of the recent hoarding collapse incident, Senior IAS officer and Noida Authority's CEO Lokesh M issued an order on May 20 directing departments concerned to ensure structural audit of all installations at foot overbridges, hoardings, unipoles and other places. This order came in to address public safety concerns and \"to prevent any untoward incident\" in future.(With inputs from ANI)

