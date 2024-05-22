Enemy Attack Leaves Sumy Without Electricity

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) A Russian drone attack has left Ukraine's northeastern city of Sumy without electricity.

Oleksii Drozdenko, head of the Sumy Regional Military Administration, announced this on the Telegram messaging app, Ukrinform reports.

"The city of Sumy is not receiving electricity due to an enemy attack. We are waiting for recovery and, first of all, we are providing power to critical infrastructure," he wrote.

Russian strike drones hit energy facilities in Shostka and Konotop in the Sumy region overnight. Work is underway to restore the power supply.