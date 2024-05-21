Sourcecode Communications UK Launches Marketing Services Offer

(MENAFN- PRovoke) LONDON - Technology agency SourceCode Communications UK has launched a marketing-as-a-service capability, SourceCode Demand Cloud, to help clients build brands and increase sales.



SourceCode Demand Cloud is the result of a strategic partnership between SourceCode and demand generation and marketing consultancy, The Demand Cloud. The new offer will be led by The Demand Cloud CEO and founder Koby Amedume (pictured), who has held senior marketing roles at technology firms including 8x8, NICE, IRIS Software, Kaseya and Microsoft.



The suite of marketing services offered by SourceCode Demand Cloud includes demand generation, account-based marketing (ABM), digital marketing including paid search and SEO, content marketing, digital marketing, CRM and automation.



SourceCode Communications UK & Europe MD Giles Peddy – who joined the agency last year to lead its first international office outside the US – said the agency has already had interest in its marketing-as-a-service capabilities from clients and prospects and has conducted several marketing projects in the run-up to launch.



“The landscape remains challenging for many technology firms,” he said.“We have been hearing consistently from organisations looking for smarter, better, and more effective ways to drive both brand awareness and demand generation. The introduction of our marketing-as-a-service capability provides clients and prospects with the ability to quickly, efficiently and successfully increase sales and brand awareness from one strategic marketing partner.”



Amedume said he had seen“the transformative power of combining brand building with sales engagement” throughout his career in the tech industry.“The audiences that many technology brands aim to reach are becoming increasingly complex. This necessitates a sophisticated mix of media, social, and influencer engagement, paired with smart, targeted demand generation and ABM services.



“The best campaigns will always combine great media relations, brand building, and sales engagement. This capability bridges a crucial gap in the market, providing a single, trusted partner for all marketing and communications.”



SourceCode recently hired Kevin Dulaney from Hotwire to lead on innovation and technology, and earlier this month launched AI-based content amplification tool SourceCode Amplify .



The agency's UK clients include Vultr, the world's largest independent cloud computing platform; a global enterprise cloud software company; the global leader in live streaming tools; and the global leader in software supply chain optimisation.

