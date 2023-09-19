Abdullah Bin Zayed, Prime Minister Of Fiji Diss Jointoperation In New York

NEW YORK, 19th September, 2023 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs, and Sitiveni Rabuka, Prime Minister of Fiji, discussed bilateral relations and cooperation, especially in the climate field.

During the meeting, which was held on the sidelines of the 78th Session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA78) in New York, the two sides reviewed a number of issues on the agenda of UNGA78.

The two sides discussed advancing international efforts in combating climate change, especially with the hosting the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP28), held at Expo City Dubai from 30th November to 12th December.

The meeting touched on the impacts of climate change on small island states in the Pacific Ocean. In this regard, Sheikh Abdullah reiterated the UAE's support for these states, helping them confront the repercussions of climate change and supporting global efforts to achieve the desired transition in the energy sector.

For his part, the Prime Minister of Fiji expressed his country's eagerness to boost cooperation relations with the across varidomains.

The meeting was attended by Ahmed bin Ali Al Sayegh, Minister of State.

