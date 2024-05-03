Delhi Police Arrests Arun Reddy In Amit Shah Doctored Video Case: Report

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "The Delhi Police arrested a person named Arun Reddy in connection with the doctored video case related to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, NDTV reported on Friday. The report claimed that the man \"handles the 'Spirit of Congress' X account\".Earlier, the Delhi Police had summoned Telangana Chief Minister and Congress leader Revant Reddy in connection with the \"deepfake\" video case. The summonses were issued to Reddy and four Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) members – Shiva Kumar Ambala, Asma Tasleem, Satish Manne and Naveen Pettem – under sections 91 and 160 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC).According to police sources, if a person is served notice under section 160/91 of the CrPC, the person can either make a physical appearance before the IO or send a legal representative READ: Congress' Revanth Reddy calls PM Modi 'big brother', says Telangana has to follow Gujarat model for developmentOn May 1, Reddy sought more time to appear before the Intelligence Fusion and Strategic Operations (IFSO) unit of Delhi Police that is probing the case of a doctored video of Home Minister Amit Shah's speech, a senior police official was quoted by PTI as saying on Wednesday's lawyer Saumya Gupta had told reporters that the handle through which the video was shared did not belong to Reddy. \"That account is not owned by the Telangana CM,\" Gupta said after meeting the Delhi Police's investigating officer at the IFSO office in Dwarka Special Cell of Delhi Police had on Sunday registered an FIR after the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C), which is under the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), filed a complaint about the doctored video of Amit Shah.

ALSO READ: 'Owaisi represents 140 crore Indians, not just minorities', says Telangana CM Revanth ReddyIt was alleged that Shah's statements indicating a commitment to abolish quota for Muslims on religious ground in Telangana were changed to make it seem that he was advocating scrapping of all reservations.

