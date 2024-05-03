Zelensky Addresses Ukrainians In Khmelnytskyi

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Today is dedicated to the situation in the Khmelnytskyi region: security, protection of the region, and contribution to the defense of the whole of Ukraine.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said this in his daily video address to Ukrainians, Ukrinform reports, citing the website of the head of state.

Below is the full text of the president's address:

I wish you health, fellow Ukrainians!

Today I am in Khmelnytskyi. The day is devoted to the situation in the region – security issues, protection of the region, everything related to the contribution of Khmelnytskyi region to the defense of our entire country. There were detailed reports on air defense and electronic warfare in the region at key facilities. We discussed the safety of the Khmelnytskyi Nuclear Power Plant, the overall potential of the energy sector in the region, and the restoration of those facilities that were damaged by Russian strikes.



Today I appointed Serhiy Tiurin as the head of the regional administration.



We presented our economic platform "Made in Ukraine" in the region, and I had the opportunity to talk and thank the entrepreneurs of the region, all those who preserve jobs and provide the economic foundation for our country.



Today I also met with our border guards, our men and women, the cadets of the Academy of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine, who are studying to be strong so that our state can become stronger, studying here in Khmelnytskyi. There were also lyceum students. I would like to thank all the lecturers of the Academy for their professionalism, the command staff of the Border Guard Service, its commander, Lieutenant General Serhiy Deineko, and the Minister of Internal Affairs, Ihor Klymenko, for their support, and each of our border guards for making all Ukrainians confident in your loyalty to Ukraine.



And I started this day by visiting a military hospital and expressing my gratitude to our doctors, nurses, and everyone who helps save our warriors after they have been wounded and provides rehabilitation. The key is to do everything at your own level so that our entire Ukraine can achieve the necessary results. I am grateful and proud of everyone who is fighting for our country, everyone who is working to make sure we endure, everyone who is helping. I am proud of Ukraine!

Thank you, Khmelnytskyi, for this day!

Glory to Ukraine!