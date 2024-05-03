Viksit Bharat Ambassador: India Getting Global Recognition Under Incumbent Govt, Says Sri Sri Ravi Shankar

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, May 3 (IANS) Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, the spiritual guru and the Founder of Art of Living Foundation on Friday addressed the Viksit Bharat Ambassador event in Varanasi's BHU and said that the country was witnessing all-round development under the incumbent government.

The event also saw the presence of Bollywood actor Vikrant Massey.

Vikrant Massey posed a couple of questions to Ravi Shankar to which Sri Sri replied and explained in detail, including the realisation of the 500-year-old dream of grand Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

Sri Sri Ravi Shankar also made an appeal to everyone to exercise their franchisee by casting ballots.

He said that elections should be seen like festivals and every citizen should take part in it.

At the Yuva Samvad with Viksit Bharat Ambassadors programme, actor Vikrant asked Sri Sri Ravi Shankar over what led to the delay of 500 years in the construction of a grand Ram Temple and were the earlier governments hesitated and hindered its realisation?

Ravi Shankar, replying to this, said that there are many instances when Prime Minister Narendra Modi took the first initiative and set the stage for further reforms.

"He said that opening a bank account was a troublesome task earlier, especially in villages. People were posed with multiple questions but now most of those hurdles have been removed and processes simplified. Many archaic laws have been given away. The country is progressing ahead in all fields including entrepreneurship, start-up business and spiritual growth," Ravi Shankar said.

He also said that the countrymen going abroad are brimming with confidence today and they no longer change their names to look like foreigners, adding that this is a welcome change.

Overall, the country has found new recognition on the world stage, he added.

In an apparent reference to PM Modi's push for domestic tourism, Ravi Shankar asked why people should opt for Maldives, whereas Lakshadweep offers plenty of tourism potential.

"It's good that the country has got a new vision under the leadership. People listen to what he speaks an0+d also follow, this is a good thing," he said.