Suzuki Motorcycle India Kicks-Off The FY 2024-25 With 99,377 Units Sale In April

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Bengaluru, 01 May 2024: Riding into the FY 2024-25 on a positive note, Suzuki Motorcycle India Pvt. Ltd. (SMIPL), the two-wheeler subsidiary of Suzuki Motor Corporation, Japan, today announced its sales numbers for the month of April 2024.



The companyâ€TMs total sales for Aprilâ€TM24 closed at 99,377 units, up by 12% from 88,731 units sold in Aprilâ€TM23. The month also saw the company registering its highest ever sales of 88,067 units in the domestic market and achieving a remarkable 31% growth against 67,259 units sold in Aprilâ€TM23. However, exports were lower at 11,310 units in Aprilâ€TM24 compared to 21,472 units in Aprilâ€TM23.



Speaking on the companyâ€TMs sales performance, Mr. Devashish Handa, Executive Vice President, Sales, Marketing & After Sales, Suzuki Motorcycle India said, â€œWe have had a very encouraging start this Financial Year with the month of April marking our highest ever domestic sale. As we experience continual growth in our sales volume, we are humbled and overwhelmed by the ever-increasing patronage that Brand Suzuki has been receiving from the Indian Two-Wheeler Customers. We would also like to thank each member of our Dealer Network and all our business associates without whose support and collaboration this accomplishment would not have been possible. We are determined to come up to the expectations of our customers and continue this momentum going forward as well.â€



In Aprilâ€TM24, SMIPL celebrated the 8-million cumulative two-wheeler production milestone. The company also launched the 25th Anniversary Edition of its Flagship Motorcycle Hayabusa.



ABOUT SUZUKI MOTORCYCLE INDIA PVT LTD (SMIPL)



Suzuki Motorcycle India Private Limited is a subsidiary of Suzuki Motor Corporation, Japan wherein they have the same manufacturing philosophy of PRODUCTS OF SUPERIOR VALUE right from the inception. SMIPL manufactures two-wheelers best suited for valuable Indian customers. The Company started its India operation in February 2006, having an annual production capacity of 1 million unit.

User :- Lakshman Babu

Email :...

Mobile:- +919845706155