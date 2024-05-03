K’Taka SIT Issues Notice To Prajwal Revanna’S Mother; One Held In Victim's Kidnap Case

(MENAFN- IANS) Bengaluru, May 3 (IANS) The Special Investigation Team (SIT) of Karnataka Police on Friday issued a notice to Prajwal Revanna's mother Bhavani Revanna, the head of the Hassan district Zilla Panchayat, in connection with the alleged sex video scandal involving her son, sources said.

Bhavani is the wife of JD-S MLA H.D. Revanna, the son of former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda.

On Tuesday, the JD-S suspended Prajwal Revanna, the sitting party MP and Lok Sabha candidate from Hassan, after the Congress government in Karnataka formed an SIT to probe the allegations of sexual abuse against him.

The SIT on Friday issued the notice to Bhavani Revanna through the local police, directing her to appear before it within a couple of days.

Sources claimed that she has been summoned to extract information about the whereabouts of Prajwal Revanna, who is absconding.

In another development, the police in Mysuru district arrested Satish Babu, a relative of H.D. Revanna and the second accused in the kidnapping of one of the victims of the sex video scandal. A local court has sent Satish Babu to 14-day judicial custody.

The Karnataka Police had earlier registered an FIR against H.D. Revanna and Satish Babu in connection with the kidnapping.

The victim's son had filed a police complaint claiming the abduction of his mother, naming H.D. Revanna as the prime accused. Satish Babu was named as the second accused in the FIR.