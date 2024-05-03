Three Killed, Eight Injured In Blast In Pakistan

(MENAFN- IANS) Islamabad, May 3 (IANS) At least three people were killed and eight others injured on Friday in a blast in Khuzdar district of Pakistan's Balochistan province, police said.

According to police, the vehicle of a local journalist was targeted with an explosive device in the afternoon in Chamrook area of the district, Xinhua news agency reported.

The explosion killed the journalist and two other people while eight others suffered injuries who were at the site, it added.

All the injured people were shifted to a local hospital where they underwent medical treatment, local media reported.

The released CCTV footage of the incident showed that a man riding a motorcycle attached a device to the car, which resulted in an explosion.

No group or individual has claimed responsibility for the attack yet.