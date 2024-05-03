Amit Shah Vows To Restart Full-Fledged Mining In Goa In Next Two Years

(MENAFN- IANS) Panaji, May 3 (IANS) Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday assured the people of Goa to restart full-fledged mining activities in the state in the next two years.

Addressing a public meeting at Mapusa North Goa, Amit Shah read out a list of the developmental works carried out in Goa under the double-engine government.

"Chief Minister Pramod Sawant is very keen to restart mining activities in the state. I also met Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with Pramod Sawant on the mining issue. Mining activities were stalled in Goa following the Supreme Court's judgment. But 'Modi's guarantee' is to restart full-fledged mining in the state in the next two years,” the Home Minister said.

He also said the ongoing elections are a battle between the scam-tainted INDIA bloc and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, against whom there is not a single charge of corruption, "not even of 25 paise".

“Narendra Modi has never taken a holiday while serving the nation. On the other hand, Rahul Baba goes to foreign countries on vacation no sooner the temperature rises,” Amit Shah said.

“The INDIA bloc doesn't have a leader. Who will be the Prime Minister if they get the majority? Can Sharad Pawar, Mamata Banerjee, M.K. Stalin, Uddhav Thackeray, or Rahul Baba handle the affairs of the country,” he asked the gathering.

He also said that the INDIA bloc leaders do not have the capacity to eradicate terrorism from the country or handle a situation like the Covid pandemic.

"All they can do is to create a good future for their children. They will not think about the people of Goa or others. Their aim is to give plum positions to their children,” the Home Minister said.

“Only Narendra Modi can work for the downtrodden people, the farmers, and others,” he added.

BJP North Goa candidate and Union Minister Shripad Naik, South Goa nominee Pallavi Dempo, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, and other prominent leaders were present at the event.