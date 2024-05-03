Rajasthan Minister’S Son Forays Into RCA As Treasurer Of Baran District Cricket Association

(MENAFN- IANS) Jaipur, May 3 (IANS) Rajasthan Education Minister Madan Dilawar's son Pawan Dilawar made a foray into the Rajasthan Cricket Association (RCA) on Friday after being elected unopposed as the treasurer of the Baran District Cricket Association.

Confirming the appointment, the office of Madan Dilalwar said,“Kota division Yuva Morcha coordinator Pawan Dilawar has been elected unopposed as the treasurer of Baran District Cricket Association.”

Election officer Surajmal said that polls were conducted on Friday for the vacant posts in the district association. Since there was only one application for the treasurer's post, Pawan Dilawar was elected unopposed.

"Working for the welfare of cricket and taking the game forward is my first priority. There is no proper cricket ground in Baran, the place where I come from, In such a situation, building a cricket ground will be my first priority,” Pawan Dilawar said.

In recent times, senior BJP leaders' sons have been entering the RCA after the executive committee led by former Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot's son Vaibhav Gehlot was dissolved following the Assembly elections held last year.

Parakram Singh, the son of former leader of opposition in the Rajasthan Assembly, Rajendra Rathore, is the President of the Churu District Cricket Association, while Dhananjay Singh, son of state Health Minister Gajendra Singh, is the head of the Nagaur District Cricket Association.