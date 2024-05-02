Top Compliments Americans Love To Hear About Their Home

(MENAFN- SWNS Digital)

Forty-three percent of Americans say one of the best home compliments they can receive is“your home smells so good!” according to new research.

A survey of 2,000 adults looked at how home fragrances play a role in cleaning routines and found that 55% say that the way a home smells is even more important than how it looks.

Some of the other home-related compliments people would love to receive include being told their space has a good vibe (37%) and that it looks clean (52%).

For many, the work of the cleaning process is worth it, as nearly nine in 10 respondents said that nothing feels as good as relaxing in a clean home (88%).

The survey conducted by OnePoll for home fragrance brand, Air Wick , found that 53% of respondents feel making their home smell good is part of the standard cleaning process, while another 40% revere this as“the cherry on top/finishing touch” of their cleaning routine.

Despite Americans loving to smell and feel a clean home, 38% admitted they haven't started cleaning for the spring season yet.

“The perfect way to top off your spring-cleaning routine is by incorporating your signature scent into your home,” said Julia Mellberg, marketing director of Air Wick.“Nature-inspired fragrances with essential oils are the best way to transform your living spaces and add a fresh, finishing touch to your spring-cleaning routine.”

Further, 61% shared they won't be fully relaxed until their home is clean for the spring season - and it'll be down to the wire for the 14% who estimate that their cleaning won't be done until the end of May.

According to respondents, the most common indicators that the home needs to be cleaned are when there's visible dust (57%) or when it starts to feel unclean (48%). Similarly, 46% feel the need to clean when their home doesn't smell fresh.

These feelings are also amplified when having guests over, as the top worries respondents have when hosting are making sure their home is clean (55%), smells good (48%) and is comfortable (35%).

Nearly half of those surveyed admitted that they've judged someone else based on how their home smells (44%), which may be why a similar percentage are worried about others judging them for the same (43%).

On average, respondents start feeling nervous about half an hour before guests arrive.

Therefore, hosts prioritize clearing visible clutter (44%), making sure their home smells good (39%) and wiping down countertops and surfaces (22%) before having guests over.

To help set the atmosphere and ensure their home smells nice, respondents turn to air fresheners (57%), light candles (48%) and use diffusers (19%).

When all is clean, those surveyed feel relaxed (64%), peaceful (57%) and refreshed (57%).

This also aligns with how they want guests to see them. Based on how their home smells, they shared that they want to be seen as warm (51%) or cheerful (26%).

For some, this vibe comes across with the“signature smell” of their home (32%), naming“fresh flowers,”“strawberries and bananas,”“after the rain” and“bread baking” as their home's signature scents.

One in seven respondents want the smell of their home to give off“carefree” vibes and only 12% want to come off as unique.

To help them achieve this, respondents would want their home to smell like fresh laundry/linen (33%), ocean breeze (33%), lavender (30%), vanilla (30%) and lemon or citrus (22%).

“Since 80% of respondents prioritize long-lasting fragrance, we understand the need for a variety of scents that last to match your own personal preferences,” said Mellberg.“The fragrance you add to your home, whether you prefer floral lavender or tropical citrus, has the power to influence and uplift everyone who enters. Choosing a signature fragrance gives your space an extra dash of vibrancy every day and elevates your overall home experience.”

Survey methodology:

This random double-opt-in survey of 2,000 general population Americans was commissioned by Air Wick between March 21 and March 25, 2024. It was conducted by market research company OnePoll , whose team members are members of the Market Research Society and have corporate membership to the American Association for Public Opinion Research (AAPOR ) and the European Society for Opinion and Marketing Research (ESOMAR ).