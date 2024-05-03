Varanasi Locals Laud Viksit Bharat Ambassador Event, Call It 'First Step Towards Developed India Dream'

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, May 3 (IANS) After the conclusion of Yuva Samvad with Viksit Bharat Ambassador programme at BHU, which saw the participation of spiritual guru Sri Sri Ravi Shankar and actor Vikrant Massey, a lot of Varanasi youth and locals spoke to IANS and shared their views on how they viewed this initiative and what they thought about developed India dream status by 2047.

Ayush Pandey, a student of a nursing college, said that such programmes serve as an eye-opening experience for the youth.

"This will inspire the youth to take active participation in progressive schemes of government and do their bid in the nation's growth journey," he said.

He further said that Varanasi has undergone sea-change in terms of development in the past few years and will have many more opportunities in the near future.

A director of fashion design technology described Viksit Bharat event as one of the best initiatives of Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government and called it a first step towards realisation of Developed India dream by 2047.

"Till now, we lived with the baggage of the past and always underestimated our worth. As the Viksit Bharat vision seeks to make India a developed India by 2047, it calls upon us to first shed this baggage and start valuing our worth. Only then, will real growth come," he said. Another faculty of the same fashion design institute heaped praise on the Viksit Bharat 2047 mission and said that this will spur the nation on a fast growth path, much like what Varanasi has witnessed in past few years.

Bhavana, a Viksit Bharat event participant, said that with Sri Sri Ravi Shankar and actor Vikrant Massey endorsing the event, it found an instant connect with the city's youth and masses.

"Today, the youth are excited and eager to realise their dream and want to match steps with nation's growth," she said, adding such events will encourage them to make a greater push in this direction.