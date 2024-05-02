(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) Tanishq Ready For Akshaya Tritiya Gold Rush







Curated Collection and a range of consumer offers, celebrates Tradition and Prosperity This Season

Dubai, United Arab Emirates:

As the auspicious occasion of Akshay Tritiya approaches, customers across UAE are looking forward to indulge in jewellery purchase.

A special curated jewellery collection celebrates the spirit of tradition, prosperity, and togetherness synonymous with the special occasion and featuring a mix of gold and diamond jewellery that is stylish, elegant, and appropriate for the occasion.

Given the shift towards wearable pieces, customers can expect to discover lightweight and versatile necklaces, bangles, and earrings at Tanishq. These pieces maintain the brand's signature design excellence, exceptional craftsmanship, and superior product quality without compromise.

Akshaya Tritiya, a day considered auspicious for new beginnings and the purchase of precious metals for abundance and prosperity, holds a special place in the hearts of many. Tanishq's curated collection is designed to capture the essence of this celebration, offering a range of everyday jewellery pieces that symbolize prosperity and good fortune.

“Customers can expect to discover lightweight and versatile necklaces, bangles and earrings at Tanishq” said Aditya Singh, Head of Jewellery - International Business Division, Titan Company Limited. 'At Tanishq, we believe in celebrating traditions and creating meaningful connections through our jewellery. Our new collection is a tribute to the spirit of Akshaya Tritiya, symbolizing prosperity, auspiciousness, and joy.'

He added that from 1st May, customers can also get benefit of multiple offers at the stores like up to 25 percent off on gold making charges and diamond bill value on Tanishq's stunning range of 18K and 22K gold and diamonds, solitaires, Kundan, polki and coloured stones. For those wary of fluctuating gold rates, Tanishq is also currently offering gold rate protection on booking jewellery with just 10% advance payment as well as giving best value* for exchange of old gold (*T&C apply)

Tanishq also guarantees purity and transparency in exchange value, thanks to the in-house state–of–the–art Karatmeter, which is most accurate way of measuring the purity of gold.

A spectroscopic device that uses X-ray to provide an accurate and non-destructive method of testing the purity of gold, the Karatmeter can be used to test the Karatage of your jewellery in-store, at no cost.

Tanishq anticipates foot traffic at its stores across the UAE to double in the coming days, coinciding with the return to school and Akshaya Tritiya.