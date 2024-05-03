Top News On May 3: Titan Q4 Results, Rahul Gandhi's Nomination From Raebareli, Pro-Palestine Protests And More

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi filed his nomination papers from the party bastion of Raebareli on Friday as Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed election rallies in Jharkhand. Several leading companies including Titan and Tata Tech released their Q4FY24 results today. Meanwhile pro-Palestine protests expanded to Australia, Canada and Mexico amid growing calls for a ceasefire in Gaza are the top news highlights:Titan announces Q4 resultsThe jewellery and watch maker posted a net profit of ₹786 crore - a 7% YoY rise from ₹734 crore in the year-ago period. The company declared a dividend of ₹11 per share of ₹1 each READ: Titan Result Highlights: Net profit rises 7% YoY to ₹786 crore, declares dividend of ₹11 per shareRahul Gandhi files nomination from RaebareliCongress leader Rahul Gandhi filed his nomination papers from the family bastion of RaeBareli on Friday. Speculative reports had earlier suggested that Priyanka Gandhi Vadra would make her Lok Sabha debut from either Amethi or Raebareli - both considered strongholds for the Gandhis. The constituency will go to polls in the fifth phase of general elections on May 20 READ: Rahul Gandhi files nomination from Raebareli for Lok Sabha Election 2024Pro-Palestine campus protests go globalPro-Palestine protests erupted across multiple countries this week as the Gaza conflict neared its seventh month. Over 2,000 individuals have been arrested during campus demonstrations in the US in the past two weeks. The protests have since spread to Canada and Mexico - with many urging their governments to sever diplomatic relations with Tel Aviv. Similar demonstrations are also underway on college campuses throughout Europe, Asia, and the Middle East READ: Pro-Palestine campus protests go global, Houthis extend offer to students suspended amid US crackdownIPL 2024 – MI vs KKRKolkata Knight Riders is facing off against the Hardik Pandya-led Mumbai Indians at Wakhede Stadium. The Shah Rukh Khan-led team is currently second on the table and remains hopeful about breaking its decade-long jinx of not winning an IPL title.(With inputs from agencies)

MENAFN03052024007365015876ID1108170888