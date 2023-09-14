ASEAN Summit: PM Modi Thanks Indonesia President Joko Widodo And People For Welcome (WATCH)

Ahead of the summit proceedings, PM Modi received a warm welcome from the Indian diaspora at his hotel. Additionally, he was accorded a ceremonial welcome at the Jakarta International Airport, complete with traditional Indonesian dance performances.

A video shared by news agency ANI showcased the Prime Minister engaging with members of the Indian diaspora who welcomed him with flowers and Indian flags. Modi also took a moment to interact with variindividuals from the Indian diaspora in Jakarta, including posing for selfies.

The Indian diaspora extended their warm welcome through a cultural program, with one member expressing their excitement at meeting the Prime Minister in person, saying, "Today, my team had the chance to perform the opening dance for welcoming Prime Minister Narendra Modi. It was a great experience for us. It is really nice to see him. It was a thrilling experience for all of us."

Notably, the Indonesian community present at the hotel displayed flags and placards while chanting "We love Modi." A woman from the Indonesian group expressed their love for India and their anticipation of meeting and welcoming PM Modi.

Upon his arrival in Jakarta, Prime Minister Modi tweeted in Indonesian, stating, "Landed in Jakarta. Looking forward to ASEAN related meetings and working with varileaders for a better planet."

The ASEAN-India Summit holds significance as it marks the first summit following the elevation of India's ties with the ASEAN bloc to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in 2022. Following the ASEAN-India Summit, PM Modi is scheduled to participate in the 18th East Asia Summit (EAS).

During these summits, Modi will engage in discussions to shape the future of India's partnership with strategically important nations in the region. Before departing from New Delhi, Modi emphasized that the comprehensive strategic partnership between India and ASEAN has infused new vitality into their relationship.

The Prime Minister's visit to Jakarta was at the invitation of Indonesian President Joko Widodo. Modi is set to return to New Delhi later in the evening, with Indonesia, the current chair of the ASEAN summit, making scheduling adjustments to accommodate his early departure.