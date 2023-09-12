Commercial Bank Receives Three Awards By Global Finance

Doha, Qatar: Commercial Bank, one of the most innovative digital banks in the Middle East, has been recognized with three prestigiawards by Global Finance for the year 2023 in both Consumer and Corporate banking award categories.

The Global Finance awards are highly respected accolades that are given to companies who have demonstrated exceptional leadership and performance within their industries.

The following awards have been given in recognition to Commercial Bank's innovation in digital banking:

On Consumer Banking services level:

. Best Consumer Mobile Banking App in Qatar.

On Corporate Banking services level:

. Best Corporate Mobile Banking App in the Middle East.

. Best Digital Bank for Trade Finance Services in Qatar.

Joseph Abraham, Group Chief Executive Officer of Commercial Bank, commented on this win:“Our strategic fois to always lead with client focused innovation. These awards are recognition of the progress made and we will continue to provide clients with the best in digital solutions based on the latest technology.”

Also commenting on the win, Shahnawaz Rashid, EGM and Head of Retail Banking of Commercial Bank said:“We are truly honored to see our CBQ Mobile App recognized with this esteemed award."

“This award is a testament to our unwavering commitment in providing our customers with cutting-edge digital banking solutions. As we celebrate this achievement, we remain focused on continuously enhancing our offerings to ensure a seamless banking experience.”

Raju Buddhiraju, Commercial Bank's EGM and Head of Wholesale Banking stated:“Commercial Bank aspires to create world-class solutions for all its customers including Corporate customers. We are delighted that our Corporate Mobile Banking is rated the best in the Middle East.

Also, our innovative trade solutions provide our customers a seamless online experience, which is very user friendly.”

Commercial Bank's accomplishments have catalyzed change in the digital banking landscape in Qatar bringing banking excellence to the hands of every customer.

The Bank dedicates this win to its loyal customers for placing their trust in Commercial Bank.

The most innovative digital bank in Qatar will continue to be a pioneer in the financial markets with advanced banking solutions and remain true to its motto that 'everything is

possible'.