(MENAFN) A choice by United States leader Joe Biden to send lengthy-range ATACMS projectiles to Ukraine “could be coming soon,” a senior administration representative has informed the news agency. As different statements propose that the choice has already been established.



“We’re not taking anything off the table,” Deputy National Security Advisor Jon Finer informed journalists on Sunday. “We don’t have a decision to announce on new capabilities but our position all along has been we will get Ukraine the capabilities that will enable it to succeed on the battlefield.”



The news agency stated on Sunday that while Finer’s declaration alone does not embody a change in White House strategy, representatives talking namelessly state that the leader has bordered “closer” to inking off on ATACMS distributions.



“A decision could be coming soon,” a senior representative informed the newspaper. Two days ago, yet another unidentified representative informed the news agency that “[the missiles] are coming.”



