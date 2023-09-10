IKAR Holdings held its Exclusive Board Meeting in Istanbul

(MENAFN- Ikar holdings) IKAR Holdings, the globally renowned London-based multinational investment group, gathered its esteemed Board of Directors in Istanbul for a momentous meeting. This gathering brought together influential leaders and visionaries from various sectors, showcasing IKAR Holdings

commitment to global partnerships and investments.



The meeting, held at a prestigious venue in Istanbul, saw the participation of prominent individuals, including Rothschild Turkey Chairman Yılmaz Arguden and distinguished Swedish banker Björn Soderberg, who joined as special guests.



Among the distinguished BM attendees were:

Former Prime Minister of Malta, Joseph Muscat , Former Prime Minister of Lebanon, Hassan Diab , Former British Ambassador, Edward Oakden (UAE, Jordan, and Tunisia) , Former Deputy Minister of Tourism of Albania, Ornela Cuci , Chairman of Berkeley Wealth London, Kerem Etkin , Chairman of Ikonic Mobility London, Orkun IBAK



Mario Diel, Founder CEO of IKAR Holdings, and Sertan Aycicek, Group Chairman, were also present at this momentous event.



The meeting served as a platform for discussions on a wide range of investment opportunities, with a primary focus on the energy, aviation, and education sectors. IKAR Holdings reaffirmed its commitment to making strategic investments that drive growth and innovation on a global scale.



Mario Diel, Founder CEO of IKAR Holdings, commented, "We are excited to bring together such an exceptional group of leaders from around the world. IKAR Holdings remains dedicated to pioneering investments that create a lasting impact, and this meeting reinforces our vision for the future."



IKAR Holdings continues to be a driving force in the global investment landscape, demonstrating its commitment to fostering collaboration and making impactful investments that shape industries and economies worldwide.



IKAR Holdings is a distinguished ecosystem of entrepreneurs, innovators, and investors from around the world that spans across a wide variety of industries and sectors. Our mission revolves around the commitment to empower growing business and emerging leaders globally.



IKAR Holdings is a multi-tiered group headquartered in London, encompassing more than 40 companies – spanning across diverse sectors and geographical regions. Its structure is reinforced by a network of external global partnerships and steered by a leadership team composed of accomplished business executives with established track records of success, united with the insights and expertise of senior figures from the political and public sectors.



IKAR HOLDINGS is majority owned by entrepreneurial partners and serves as the central mother-ship structure that oversees the entire ecosystem of IKAR companies – spearheading the alignment, advancement, and expansion strategies across a diverse range of enterprises, investments, services, innovations, and supportive initiatives.



MENAFN10092023007373015942ID1107039595