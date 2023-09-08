Romania Strengthens Defense In Border Areas Due To Russia's Shelling Of Ukrainian Ports

This is reported by Romania Journal , Ukrinform reported.

As noted, the National Emergency Committee of Romania has authorized the Ministry of National Defense to identify areas on the banks of the Danube where it is necessary to take measures to protect the population.

"In view of the recent and repeated shelling of the Ukrainian ports of Reni and Izmail, the committee authorized the Ministry of National Defense to assess and identify areas in Romania... to take special measures to protect the population," the decision says.

In particular, it refers to the notification of the population through Ro-Alert messages in the areas in case of a risk of falling "elements belonging to the military equipment used in the conflict."

Regional emergency inspections will instruct local residents on how to act in potentially dangersituations.

In addition, shelters will be built in Plauru, Cheatalkioi and other settlements.

As reported, after a night time attack by the Russian army on Odregion, some of the drones fell on the territory of Romania.

Romania has condemned Russian missile attacks on Ukraine, but does not see a direct threat to itself.