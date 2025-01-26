Egypt Operates 125 Desalination Plants With Daily Capacity Of 1.31 Million Cubic Meters

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) Sayed Ismail, Deputy of Housing, Utilities, and Urban Communities, recently held a with officials from the Embassy of Cyprus in Egypt and representatives from Cyprus's water sector to explore potential areas of cooperation.

During the meeting, Ismail provided an overview of Egypt's ongoing seawater desalination efforts, noting that the country currently operates 125 desalination with a combined capacity of 1.31 million cubic meters per day. He also highlighted the plants currently under as part of Egypt's efforts to expand its desalination capacity.

Ismail emphasized that Egypt is committed to further increasing its desalination capacity, with a goal of reaching 9 million cubic meters per day by 2050. As part of this plan, the country aims to produce 2.7 million cubic meters per day by 2030. He also mentioned the Ministry of Housing's collaborative approach, which includes working closely with the private sector through public-private partnership (PPP) initiatives for the development of new projects.

The Deputy Minister stressed Egypt's eagerness to exchange knowledge and share successful experiences with Cyprus, particularly in the areas of seawater desalination, drinking water systems, and wastewater treatment. He also highlighted the significant investments made in partnership with various development partners and investors to advance these initiatives.

In response, Cypriot officials expressed their appreciation for Egypt's progress in desalination and their interest in strengthening ties through the exchange of expertise and collaboration on future desalination projects.

Both parties reiterated their commitment to enhancing cooperation in water management and desalination in the coming years.