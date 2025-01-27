Crown Prince Meets With Prince William At Windsor Castle

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

London, Jan 27 (Petra) His Royal Highness Al Hussein bin Abdullah II met with Prince William, the Prince of Wales, on Monday at Windsor Castle in the United Kingdom.The meeting, which took place on the sidelines of a private visit by His Royal Highness to the UK, covered ways to enhance cooperation across various fields and reaffirmed the strength of the longstanding relations between the two friendly countries.