King On Al Israa Wal Miraj: We Pray To Bring This Occasion Back With Goodness For Arab, Islamic Nations

King On Al Israa Wal Miraj: We Pray To Bring This Occasion Back With Goodness For Arab, Islamic Nations


1/27/2025 2:01:40 PM

Amman, Jan 27 (Petra) – his majesty King Abdullah published a post on his official X account on Tuesday, marking the occasion of the holy Al Israa wal Miraj.
In his post, His Majesty said, "O Allah, send prayers, peace, and blessings upon our master Muhammad. On the blessed occasion of Al Israa wal Miraj, we pray to Allah Almighty to bring this occasion back with goodness for the Arab and Islamic nations."

