Visit Qatar's Ras Abrouq Activation Extended

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Visit Qatar has extended its popular desert activation at Ras Abrouq until Feb 15, offering visitors a unique blend of adventure and cultural experiences in a historically and ecologically significant setting.

Initially slated to run from December 18 to January 18, Visit Qatar noted that this activation has been extended due to an overwhelming response from local and international visitors. With packages tailoured for weekdays, weekends, wellness seekers, and families, it promises something for different age groups.

“By extending the desert activation, we aim to provide an exceptional experience while safeguarding this delicate ecosystem for generations to come,” Qatar Tourism chairman and Visit Qatar's chair of the Board of Directors HE Saad Bin Ali al-Kharji said in a press statement.

The activation's Desert Escape Zone hosts an array of activations, including hot air balloon rides, stargazing, archery, and trampolines, in addition to cultural performances, falcon demonstrations, and treasure hunts. Its Wildlife Park Zone offers visitors a chance to explore the desert's wildlife on camel or horseback while the Glamping Zone provides private tents, outdoor lounges, and desert views for visitors.

Located on Qatar's west coast, Ras Abrouq is marked by its iconic white cliffs and mushroom-shaped limestone formations. The storied peninsula's archaeological treasures, including prehistoric flint tools, reveal insights into early human life in the region. Its location near the Unesco-protected Al-Reem Biosphere Reserve highlights its environmental importance.

MENAFN27012025000067011011ID1109134312