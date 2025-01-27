OIC Expresses Rejection Of Schemes To Displace Palestinian People

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Jeddah: The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) expressed its rejection and condemnation of the schemes that aim to displace the Palestinian people from their homeland, either temporarily or in the long term, stressing that such attempts represent a flagrant violation of the international law and the United Nations' relevant resolutions.

In a statement on Monday, OIC reiterated the importance of full withdrawal of the Israeli forces from Gaza and surging humanitarian assistance into all areas across the Gaza Strip, in addition to helping the displaced people return to their homes.

In addition, OIC underscored its utmost support for the Palestinians' right to their lands and sacred places, calling on the international community to shoulder its responsibilities toward implementing the two-state solution to ensure ending the Israeli occupation and colonial settlement.

It called for the importance of enabling the Palestinian people to practice their right to self-determination and regain their legitimate rights, including the right to return, embodiment of the sovereignty of the independent Palestinian State on the 1967 borders with East Jerusalem as its capital.

The statement stressed the importance of achieving the just, enduring and comprehensive peace in the region, in accordance with the United Nations' resolutions and the Arab Peace Initiative.