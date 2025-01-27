Katara International Arabian Horse Festival Kicks Off Wednesday

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The fifth Katara International Arabian Horse Festival (KIAHF) will kick off on Wednesday at the Cultural Village Foundation (Katara).

Organised by the institution and in cooperation with the Qatar Racing and Equestrian Club (QREC) and the Qatar Equestrian Federation (QEF), the festival aims to enhance the legacy of the State of Qatar in equestrian sports, that has been loved by Qataris since ancient times and their interest in the ancient breeds of Arabian horses.

The festival will run from January 29 to February 8. The first edition of the festival was launched in February 2021.

This year's edition includes three main events, namely the Al Jazira Horse Championship, which starts on January 29 and concludes on February 1, followed by the horse auction on February 3, then the Arabian Peninsula Horse Show during the period from February 5 to 8.

KIAHF is one of the largest sporting events in the field of equestrianism and is held as part of a series of events hosted by Katara annually and is witnessing great development in various organizational and artistic aspects in addition to its accompanying events.

The idea of the festival is inspired by the large cultural and historical stock of the Qatari society, as Katara has taken the responsibility of caring for this heritage and love for Arabian horses and highlighting it globally, which falls within its continuous and persistent efforts to balance between the duality of heritage and authenticity on the one hand, and promoting the culture of modernization on the other hand, in line with Qatar Vision 2030.

The festival's message is based on supporting the rich Qatari heritage in the field of equestrianism to spread it globally, as the festival aims to enhance the position of purebred and unique Arabian horses at various local, regional and international levels.

The festival has a vision and objectives that features making the State of Qatar a global center for horse and equestrian sports, taking the lead in caring for purebred Arabian horses and enhancing its position in this sport, in addition to contributing to the pride of purebred Arabian horse owners by holding an international championship with a high level of organization and coordination by giving them the opportunity to participate with their best productions, in addition to spreading the culture of "modernity and authenticity", which is in line with Qatar National Vision 2030.

