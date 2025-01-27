UDST Signs Pact With Qatar International Safety Centre

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) University of Doha for Science and (UDST) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Qatar International Safety Centre (QISC), marking a strategic collaboration aimed at enhancing safety training and academic opportunities in Qatar.

The agreement was signed by Dr Fred Saleh, acting dean, College of Sciences, UDST and Einar Johannesson, business and operations manager at QISC, during a formal ceremony at the University.

The partnership will focus on multiple joint academic initiatives, including the development of and postgraduate programmes, supervision of visiting research students, and project-based collaborative activities. It will also cover the organisation of joint events, conferences, seminars, and symposiums, alongside opportunities for academic staff and student exchange. UDST students will also benefit from practical and preceptorship opportunities presented by QISC.

Dr Salem al-Naemi, president, UDST commented:“This MoU serves as a practical model for partnerships that aim to achieve integration between academic education and professional training. Through this collaboration, we will provide our students and faculty members with practical experiences and direct interaction opportunities with industry experts, enhancing their skills in safety and health sciences."

Johannesson noted:“QISC is honoured to be partnering with University of Doha for Science and Technology to develop a safer workforce. The partnership aims to combine QISC's expertise with UDST's academic excellence, to equip students with practical skills and a deeper understanding of safety's role in every industry. Moreover, this partnership aligns with Qatar National Vision 2030, focusing on knowledge, innovation, and community to create a stronger, safer Qatar.”

