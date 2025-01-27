Iraq Sees Drop In Unemployment, Poverty Rates

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Xinhua

Baghdad: The Iraqi of Planning said unemployment and poverty rates have fallen over the past three years to 14 and 17 percent respectively, down from 16.5 and 23 percent, the official newspaper reported on Monday.

The ministry's spokesman, Abdul-Zahra al-Hindawi, attributed the decline to a series of measures enacted by the over the period, noting that endeavors have been made to empower the private sector and establish partnerships between private and public sectors, the newspaper said.

The issuance of a new and social security law strengthened support for workers in the private sector by granting the privileges that workers in the public sector receive, such as retirement, al-Hindawi added.

Iraq has long been haunted by high rates of poverty and unemployment, as well as other social problems, due to war and conflicts, especially the US-led invasion in 2003.