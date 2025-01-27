Army Chief Visits Al Hussein Main Workshops Command

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Jan 27 (Petra) – Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Major General Yousef Huneiti, visited the Al Hussein Main Workshops Command under the Royal Maintenance Corps on Monday. He was received by the Corps' Director and the Workshops Commander.During the visit, Major General Huneiti, accompanied by several senior officers, was briefed by the Workshops Commander on their primary missions, responsibilities, and recent developments. The briefing highlighted their role in providing technical support to the units and formations of the to maintain the operational readiness of equipment and vehicles.The army chief also toured an exhibition showcasing military devices and equipment manufactured and developed within the Al Hussein Main Workshops.The Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff commended the workshops for their contributions to maintaining, developing, and modernizing the armed forces' vehicles and equipment. He emphasized that such efforts play a crucial role in addressing challenges, enabling armed forces formations and units to perform their duties with high efficiency, and ensuring their readiness to handle various conditions and challenges.