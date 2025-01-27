BPS Celebrates 76Th Indian Republic Day

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Birla Public School celebrated the 76th Republic Day of India with patriotic fervour on Sunday, with a grand ceremony featuring a procession and cultural performances.

The procession was led by management representative Chindhu Antony, principal Dr Anand R Nair, vice principals Radhika Rele and Edna Fernandez, headmasters, staff members, students and parents.

The tricolour was hoisted by Chindhu Antony and Dr Nair. The school played the national anthem. Assistant prefect Shubham Tejas Mehta welcomed the gathering. In his address, Dr Nair, emphasised on the role of teachers in unifying a country with many differences by transforming students into pearls of unity.

He also reiterated that as academicians, the school community is the present that guides the future of the nation. 'The Spirit of India', a dance tribute to the country's brave heroes, by the students of middle school, enthralled the audience. The school choir rendered patriotic songs.

A musical tableau by the Social Science department depicted the journey of the freedom movement in India. Rena Susan Mathew, from secondary school shared her thoughts on the modern youth's role in nation building. The celebrations came to an end with the vote of thanks proposed by Crizelle Pearl Pinto, a statement added.

