(MENAFN) The primary suspect in last week's Christmas market attack in Germany, Taleb al Abdulmohsen, is not considered a radical Islamist but was described by a journalist who interviewed him as having a “twisted mind.” Mustafa Fetouri, a reporter and spokesperson for the Association for the of NATO's Intervention in Libya, recalled his past interviews with al Abdulmohsen. He described him as inconsistent and mentally unstable, calling him a “lost soul” rather than crazy.



Al Abdulmohsen allegedly drove his car into a crowd at the Magdeburg Christmas market last Friday, killing five people and injuring around 200. While the motive remains unclear, Fetouri noted that al Abdulmohsen had no religious beliefs and had abandoned his Shia Muslim upbringing after moving to Germany, expressing anti-religious views.



Reports indicate that al Abdulmohsen, a 50-year-old Saudi national, had been living in Germany for nearly two decades and worked as a psychiatrist, although there are doubts about his qualifications. He had also expressed anti-Islamic views online and criticized German migration policies. While Saudi Arabia reportedly warned Germany about al Abdulmohsen, it remains uncertain why authorities did not take further action before the attack.

