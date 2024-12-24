Azerbaijan, Sudan Strengthen Co-Op In Education And Research

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Nazrin Abdul Read more

Sudan and Azerbaijan are working to enhance bilateral cooperation in the fields of education and scientific research, Azernews reports, citing the Embassy of Sudan.

Mustafa Abdel Halim Mahmud, Charge d'Affaires of the Embassy of Sudan in Baku, met with Azerbaijan's Deputy of Science and Education, Hasan Hasanli.

They discussed ways to expand relations between the two countries in education and culture to serve the interests of both nations. This cooperation includes student exchanges, joint scientific research, and strengthening ties between educational institutions and universities in both countries.