عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Azerbaijan, Sudan Strengthen Co-Op In Education And Research

Azerbaijan, Sudan Strengthen Co-Op In Education And Research


12/24/2024 6:07:47 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Nazrin Abdul Read more

Sudan and Azerbaijan are working to enhance bilateral cooperation in the fields of education and scientific research, Azernews reports, citing the Embassy of Sudan.

Mustafa Abdel Halim Mahmud, Charge d'Affaires of the Embassy of Sudan in Baku, met with Azerbaijan's Deputy Minister of Science and Education, Hasan Hasanli.

They discussed ways to expand relations between the two countries in education and culture to serve the interests of both nations. This cooperation includes student exchanges, joint scientific research, and strengthening ties between educational institutions and universities in both countries.

MENAFN24122024000195011045ID1109027066


AzerNews

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search