Azerbaijan, Sudan Strengthen Co-Op In Education And Research
12/24/2024
Sudan and Azerbaijan are working to enhance bilateral
cooperation in the fields of education and scientific research,
Azernews reports, citing the Embassy of Sudan.
Mustafa Abdel Halim Mahmud, Charge d'Affaires of the Embassy of
Sudan in Baku, met with Azerbaijan's Deputy Minister of Science and
Education, Hasan Hasanli.
They discussed ways to expand relations between the two
countries in education and culture to serve the interests of both
nations. This cooperation includes student exchanges, joint
scientific research, and strengthening ties between educational
institutions and universities in both countries.
