Education Ministry, QCDC To Establish Career Development Ecosystem

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Under the patronage of HE the of Education and Higher Education Lolwah bint Rashid al-Khater, the in collaboration with Qatar Career Development Center (QCDC), hosted a deliberation session titled "Towards Establishing the National Career Development Ecosystem in Qatar: Contributing to the Realisation of Qatar National Vision 2030."

The session featured discussions in specialised focus groups and saw wide participation from decision-makers, policymakers, and strategists across the education, training, and labour sectors.

The event aimed to explore ways to enhance the role of career guidance and development in achieving Qatar's sustainable development goals by establishing the foundational frameworks and infrastructure for a comprehensive national ecosystem.

This ecosystem will coordinate the efforts of relevant entities and career development partners from various sectors involved in human capital development. Additionally, the session sought to support investment in national talents and empower young generations to contribute to the sustainable development journey.

Maha Zayed al-Ruwaili, assistant undersecretary, Educational Affairs, Ministry of Education and Higher Education (MoEHE) stressed that continuous development and enhancement of student guidance and career counselling services are top priorities for the ministry.

"We strive to improve the quality of these services by updating guidance programs in line with educational and social developments and training academic counsellors on the latest guidance methods to help students understand the requirements of local and international universities, various majors, and future careers."

Saad Abdulla al-Kharji, acting director of QCDC, stated: "Establishing the national career development ecosystem will bring significant benefits to Qatar, enhancing the career readiness of current and future generations to meet the evolving and dynamic demands of the labour market in Qatar." He noted that the success of this initiative would lead to "strengthening our nation's career security, which is as crucial as any other form of security in ensuring the future of Qatar's citizens. Additionally, it will enhance the integration between the education sector and the labour market, improving employability and the long-term productivity of our youth."

Participants presented their perspectives on the current state of the career guidance and development landscape in Qatar and the progress made in creating favourable conditions for establishing the national career development ecosystem. The discussions were enriched by modern international models and best practices in career guidance and development presented by experts from EduCluster Finland, a leader in planning and establishing career development systems and services. The session also benefited from the participation of representatives from the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development, the International Labour Organisation, and Unesco in Qatar.

The participants agreed on a future roadmap for the national career development ecosystem, transforming it into strategic goals, performance indicators, and an annual action plan in line with the Ministry's 2024-2030 strategy, derived from Qatar's Third National Development Strategy. All partners will contribute to shaping, implementing, and evaluating this plan.

