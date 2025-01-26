Salah Overtakes Henry To Move To 7Th Place On List Of All-Time English Premier League Scorers
1/26/2025 3:09:10 PM
With Liverpool's 4-1 win over Ipswich Town on Saturday, Mohamed
Salah overtook Thierry Henry to move up to seventh in the English
Premier League's all-time goalscoring list,
Azernews reports citing Anadolu Agency .
"Salah scored his 19th Premier League goal of the season, the
most of any player in 2024/25, and surpassing his total in the
whole of last campaign (18 in 32 appearances). He netted his 176th
goal in the competition overall – surpassing Thierry Henry's tally
(175)," the league said in a statement.
The 32-year-old now sits just one goal behind Chelsea legend
Frank Lampard, who has 177 goals in the competition.
The Egyptian forward joined the English club from Roma in 2017,
ended a 30-year Premier League title drought in 2020, and helped
his team take the UEFA Champions League crown in 2019.
He also played a key role in Liverpool's UEFA Super Cup
victory.
